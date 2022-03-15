WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township requested a grant for the purpose of creating a new municipal building.
The township previously investigated options for repairing or replacing its existing building. Officials expressed structural support concerns with the existing property.
The request is for a Statewide Local Share Assessment grant of $1 million from the Commonwealth Financing Authority.
According to statewide guidelines, this is the maximum allowable request for a project. The project cost is expected to be almost $1.2 million, according to Supervisor Sheldon Graham III.
If funding is obtained, the building would be constructed beside the post office, according to officials.
“If the grant is awarded, then at that time we could actually begin a project to replace the building,” Supervisor Joe Lonjin said.
It would be about 6,000 square feet with four bays and an office area, according to Graham.
There is a proposed larger meeting room that could serve as an emergency shelter, Lonjin said.
The township also conducted routine business at its meeting. It announced a letter of resignation was received from township road crew employee Ross Shaw, road worker, as of March 2.
Officials noted they met with Snow Shoe Rails to Trails Association to discuss opening up specific township roads for all-terrain vehicle usage.
The township also stated the 2007 F550 has motor problems and is no longer usable. It will be replaced, according to Supervisor Russell “Butch” Jackson.