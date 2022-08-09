Old school bell
Buy Now

An individual is exploring a potential Eagle Scout project involving a bell donated from the old Blue Ball school. The scout asked the Boggs Township Parks and Recreation Committee how he could help, and the committee suggested the scout create a memorial platform for the bell in the community park.

 Mikayla Heiss

WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township Parks and Recreation Committee is itching to begin adding playground equipment and other improvements to the community park.

Boxes of equipment for a swing set and spring duck rider are in the township building. However, work cannot commence until a layout for the area is selected.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos