WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township Parks and Recreation Committee is itching to begin adding playground equipment and other improvements to the community park.
Boxes of equipment for a swing set and spring duck rider are in the township building. However, work cannot commence until a layout for the area is selected.
Supervisors received a file from the engineer regarding the park. However, the township lacks the necessary program to open it, according to supervisors.
The township is waiting on the return of Supervisor Joe Lonjin, currently away on business, later this week to access it. Lonjin possesses the necessary software.
Once a layout is approved, work groups can begin tackling the project, according to Supervisor Sheldon Graham III.
In the meantime, the committee turned its attention to purchasing a fence that would border most of Old Erie Pike. Many cars speed on this road. The fence would offer a barrier between small children and cars along with preventing parking.
The lowest bid for the fence was around $6,900, according to Graham. The fence will be four feet and vinyl-coated chain link.
The committee, which raises funds throughout the year, will cover the cost with its budget.
“We have enough money in our account that we can go ahead with that,” said committee member Georgia Litz. “The township itself doesn’t have to put anything in it.”
An individual also attended the meeting for a potential Eagle Scout project. Connor Smeal, of Troop 43, asked the committee if there was anything he could do to help with the park.
The committee has been hoping to place a bell donated from the old Blue Ball school in the park, Litz noted. The committee would like to incorporate historical bricks, such as one taken from the old school, into a memorial platform.
Litz stated the committee discussed placing the bell where the old well is. Although the well is not in use, the land technically isn’t owned by the township. Supervisor Russell “Butch” Jackson said an engineer is looking into the land, and officials are attempting to come to a formal agreement with a private landowner.
It’s important to move forward with the park project, Litz noted. Many people have donated to the project. Individuals already agreed to donate the rubber fixture that will eventually go under the swing.
“Whatever we can do to get it moving,” said Litz. “Before I get too old to see it, I’d like to get it started.”