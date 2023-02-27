WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township Supervisors approved advertising for bids for work on Creek Road and Twoey Hollow at their February meeting.
Supervisors announced the township was awarded $52,721 for drainage and daylighting on Creek Road, and $12,240 for daylighting on Twoey Hollow. The advertisements are for work on these roads.
Supervisors also gave an update on the PA Waste LLC situation. A 16-year-long legal battle is over the company’s proposal to develop a 5,000 tons-per-day, double-lined, municipal waste landfill, on 845 acres about seven miles southeast of Clearfield, along the west side of state Route 153.
The state Department of Environmental Protection twice rejected the application before approving it in February 2020. Clearfield County Commissioners appealed DEP’s decision to the Environmental Hearing Board and in June of 2020, the EHB overturned and vacated DEP’s decision to issue the permit. PA Waste LLC appealed the EHB’s decision to the Commonwealth Court, which was rejected last October.
Supervisors said DEP gave an extension to PA Waste LLC in which the company has “until May 1 to fix all the deficiencies in their previous application,” Chairman Sheldon Graham III said.
In other business, supervisors approved a partial payment of $25,000 regarding Groff Tractor. Funds through the U.S. Department of Agriculture have been approved but were not received at the time of the meeting. Once obtained, the funds will act as a reimbursement.
The township also agreed to move roughly $74,000 to a one-year term CD with the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust.
“I think we should continue to investigate their accounts because of the higher rates,” said Supervisor Joe Lonjin.
Some local municipalities have used the organization with no problems, Graham said. “I didn’t know right now if we were comfortable yet going with an unsecured bank” for accounts, he said. “They’re technically not a bank.”
Supervisors agreed to look into it for next year.
Supervisors also approved a three-year contract with Fiore Fedeli Snyder Carothers, LLP, for the annual audit. The price increased from $2,500 to $3,000. However, this price would be maintained until the 2024 audit.
“They’ve done really good (work) in the past with their audits, and things have always seemed to run pretty smoothly with them,” Graham said.