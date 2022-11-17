WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township has been unknowingly maintaining a private road for around two decades, officials recently discovered.
Township supervisors recently began gathering information about the status of Company Road, seeking to determine if it was township owned. Finding the road to be privately owned, the township was advised to cease maintenance.
“All entities have identified that the first approximately 650 feet from Blue Ball Road is roadway that is owned and the responsibility of Boggs Township,” Supervisor Joe Lonjin said. “Anything beyond that 650 feet is not part of Boggs Township and belongs to private landowners.”
The township explored the possibility of taking on the road, but deemed this unfeasable due to a variety of factors, such as state requirements, according to Lonjin.
The township has been maintaining the road for years, but it was advised to stop servicing it in light of the recent evidence.
Resident John Deacon asked, “What has gone on for over 25 years? Why were there signs put up? Why was the road paved twice? And the township doesn’t have any responsibility now?”
“I am not necessarily in favor of leaving people in a position where I feel like they’re underserved by the township,” Lonjin clarified. “But I also have other people in the township that would very much like for us to plow their road for free and do maintenance on their roadway as well.
“I cannot overlook the fact that poor decisions may have been made in the past by members of the township,” he continued, “but we unfortunately have to make a decision based on the information that we have present to us today.”
Deacon clarified his “beef” was not with individual supervisors sitting at the table but with legislation that he claims should apply and allow the township to take the road.
Supervisors noted the road could, in theory, be closed by private landowners. However, this would be unlikely as the property lines are right down the middle of the road.
Lonjin also expressed concerns about access to the baseball fields. “Members of the community need to have access too, and that people will have to cross across part of a township road and then part of a private access road, essentially, to access that area,” he said.
Supervisors discussed potentially maintaining the road through the year “because we’re so late in the season,” said Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson, noting residents must have cars moved in order for the road crew to get through.