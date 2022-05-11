WEST DECATUR — All-terrain vehicle owners can now utilize select roads in Boggs Township.
To open the roads, the township needed to post signs. The township raised enough money at its first fundraiser to cover the price of posts for the signage, according to Supervisor Sheldon Graham III.
With the process to obtain signage to take some time through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the township reached out to Snow Shoe Rails to Trails for potential help.
The organization agreed to supply signs of their own. The township will reimburse them when possible. Signs began to go up on Wednesday and all were installed as of Thursday.
“They really helped us out on this one, getting this going a lot faster than we would have been able to just as a township,” Graham said.
The township is selling apple dumplings at the township building on cleanup day, Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the park and ATV groups. No pre-orders are being accepted.
With these funds, the township hopes to get additional signage, such as those reminding operators to slow down or watch for children, according to Graham.
The following roads were approved at a previous meeting for ATV use: Hilltop, Gray Hollow, Williams, Eagle Eye, Old Valley, Long Run, Creek, Boundary, Lower Hollow, Smeals, Wild Flower, Third Level, Stoneville, Red Jacket, Hillside, Woods Hollow, Bucket Line, Spring Valley and Hemlock roads, along with Railroad Street.