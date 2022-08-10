WEST DECATUR — A resident inquired about maintenance and ownership of Company Road at a recent Boggs Township meeting.
John Deacon asked if the township is looking to extend Company Road.
✓ Unlimited theprogressnews.com access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$11.95
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$69.95
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$139.95
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
WEST DECATUR — A resident inquired about maintenance and ownership of Company Road at a recent Boggs Township meeting.
John Deacon asked if the township is looking to extend Company Road.
“We’re looking into it,” said Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson. “We only own a certain part of it and the other piece is actually owned by the property owners.”
Supervisor Sheldon Graham III said the township began looking into the matter after there were complaints about cars parking on the road. Although there are no parking signs, the township found it could not take action since it had no record of owning the entire road.
The township is using GeoTech to determine the situation. Township records indicate the township owns about 650 feet of the road, according to Graham.
Deacon said that in the past, the road was in poor condition. He said that somewhere along the line, the township began maintaining the road.
“If the situation ends up being that the property owners own that road, is the township going to take care of the maintenance on that road?” Deacon asked.
“That’s going to be up for discussion,” said Jackson.
Deacon inquired if the township would take care of potholes currently on the road. Supervisors said they looked at the area and likely would use cold patch.
Supervisors also took action regarding various township roads. They agreed to apply for grants through the Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road Maintenance Program for driving surface aggregate and daylighting on Gray Hollow Road, daylighting on Twoey Hollow Road, and daylighting and cross pipes on Creek Road.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.