WEST DECATUR — A detour will take effect on April 18 as Old Erie Pike closes at the Dimeling Bridge, Boggs Township Supervisors noted at their recent meeting.
Work recently began on the bridge. The detour, which utilizes Crooked Sewer Road and Glen Richey Highway, will be in effect until the project is completed, likely sometime in mid-August.
Supervisors approved advertising for double sealcoating bids at their recent meeting.
“We have 19 millimeters on the majority of these roads,” said Supervisor Sheldon Graham III. “If we don’t get them sealed up, we were advised by (the state Department of Transportation) that the roads would start actually deteriorating, and we would lose what we already have.”
The township hopes to extend the life of Creek Road by another decade by sealcoating it. Other roads that were approved for advertising include Albert Run and Prospect roads.
Three additional roads were approved for advertising along with the prior three— Old Valley, Spring Valley and Woods Hollow. The estimated cost for these roads borderlines how much the township can spend. Although the township hopes the cost is reasonable to address all six roads, the action offers flexibility if it is not.
Supervisor Joe Lonjin noted that this is part of a multi-step process cycle of road maintenance.
“We can’t lose sight of the roads that are in good shape that need to stay in good shape,” Lonjin said.
In unrelated business, the township noted it sent a letter to Woodland Equipment as a reminder that it needs stone purchased through the bid process.
“It’s pretty late coming through,” said Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson.
Apple dumplings will be sold at the municipal building on cleanup day, which is set for May 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., as part of fundraising efforts for the park and all-terrain vehicle committees.
Lonjin announced the township is exploring a section of the park that the township doesn’t own. The landowner provided an easement. However, this doesn’t allow the township to make changes to the property, which is located at the corner beside the parking lot and includes a portion of the lot itself.