WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township Supervisors discussed the junkyard ordinance and scrapped junkyard township application and annual fees at a recent meeting.
During public comment, resident Dennis Clark inquired why the junkyard ordinance is not being enforced.
Due to the previous code enforcement officer and general review of ordinances, the township discovered enforcement issues, such as those pertaining to junkyards, according to Supervisor Joe Lonjin.
“There’s a lot of these ordinances that were probably not enforced properly, like this one,” Lonjin said. “When we discussed it previously, our discussion centered around the fact that, because it was so old, some of the wording would need to be improved.”
The ordinance was originally based on state law, which has since evolved. Supervisors are looking at specific language, which currently requires the junkyard be hidden by an eight foot wooden fence or a three foot structure consisting of evergreens or ornamental hedges.
The height difference between the two options and inability to use alternative material for fencing lacks common sense, supervisors noted.
Supervisor Sheldon Graham III believes state agencies, such as the Department of Environmental Protection, should enforce existing state regulations. This would save the township money.
The township also currently doesn’t have a code enforcement officer to oversee local ordinances. The township is actively seeking out an individual to fill the role.
Lonjin believes the township ordinance should align with state requirements. “We are the first line of that enforcement,” he said. “It sounds like some people are abiding by the state and that others are not abiding by the state. It sounds like, to me, that the state’s maybe not properly enforcing.”
There has been a complaint regarding visible material at Emigh’s junkyard. Clark said he spoke with the state Department of Transportation who clarified that cars at the property are not allowed a certain distance from the right of way. PennDOT would take action for the violation, Clark said he was told.
Lonjin said the issue involves multiple properties and is complex. “I have a feeling with that particular property, there’s going to be numerous things that we’re going to have to work through,” he said.
Clark said he would wait a few months before advocating for state agencies, such as PennDOT, to take action against the property owner. Supervisors said they would keep Clark informed as to how the matter unfolds.
Supervisors are still considering amending the junk ordinance.
At their recent meeting, they decided to remove the junkyard application and renewal fee, previously $150 in annual costs according to the fee schedule. Sheldon noted that operators already pay a state fee.
Clark inquired why supervisors were removing the fees.
Sheldon, whose father owns a junkyard, noted, “Why should they be singled out? They’re the only business that’s getting it. There’s no other business anywhere that requires an application fee to operate within the township.”