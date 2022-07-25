WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township’s open roads for all-terrain vehicle use and funding for sought roadwork was discussed at a recent meeting.
The township announced last month that the parks and recreation meeting will be held directly following the board of supervisor’s meeting. The parks group will go first, the ATV group second.
A resident inquired if the township is exploring opening up more roads for ATV use, specifically mentioning Twoey Hollow and Prospect roads.
Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson noted roads not for ATV use often connect to state routes, which are not open for ATV use and form a dead end for operators.
Supervisor Sheldon Graham III explained the logic behind selecting specific township roads for ATV use.
“We tried to see what ones we could connect,” Graham said. “That’s just what we opened to start and go from there.”
No one else prior had requested more roads opened, Graham noted.
Some residents said the ATV travel aggravates dust issues on roads. A few said some operators travel at high speeds, creating a potential safety issue.
Graham noted that, at least on his side of town, people have been seeing riders slow down since roads opened. He believes this is because some drivers are no longer in a rush as the roads are legal to travel on.
A resident also inquired about the plans for various township roads. Supervisors noted they are seeking funding to address a variety of road issues. Hilltop Road is a particularly costly problem, with a price tag of over $450,000, according to Jackson.
“Without any grant money, there’s no way the township can absorb that cost,” Jackson said.
The resident asked if Gray Hollow Road could be added to the priority list for funding and roadwork. Last year, the township considered upgrades for Gray Hollow, Jackson noted. “We know we have a problem on Gray Hollow,” he said.
The township hasn’t had luck securing funding for Laurel Run Road and Hilltop Road, noted Graham. The township broke Hilltop down into three sections in an effort to obtain funding. “We didn’t even put in for the whole road this year,” he said.
Supervisors noted they speak with various officials from nearby townships, such as Decatur and Cooper, for advice when appropriate regarding funding. “We all help each other in that aspect of it,” Jackson stated.