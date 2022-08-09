WEST DECATUR — A junkyard ordinance adopted in the late 1960s raised concerns for Boggs Township businesses at a recent meeting.
The ordinance, which establishes a $150 application fee and $150 annual fee, was never enforced, according to supervisors. The previous code enforcement officer brought it to the attention of supervisors.
Supervisors are in the process of speaking with Solicitor Patrick Fanelli about the ordinance. No action was taken regarding the ordinance at the recent meeting.
Two individuals spoke about the impact the ordinance could have on their businesses if enforced. Three businesses were invited to the meeting by supervisors regarding the ordinance.
Graham Motors Salvage already pays fees, such as those on the state level, to operate, according to Sheldon Graham Jr. Additional township fees would strain the local business.
Graham noted in its decades of operation, the business never paid fees to the township.
“It just feels like putting the knife in and twisting it,” Graham said. “It’s one more thing to try and get money from us. (I mean) you struggle as it is.”
Tom Emigh, of Emigh’s Auto Sales & Repair & Towing, said he never heard of the ordinance. The family business has been around for a long time.
“The first year he crushed cars was 1970, and Boggs Township never said anything about a license.”
Emigh later said, “There’s not much business in Boggs Township, but if we have to have it, every garage in Boggs Township will have to have a license if they work on cars and if they have anything sitting around.”
Upon reaching the consideration of the ordinance on the agenda, Supervisor Sheldon Graham III, who is also the son of Sheldon Graham Jr., voiced his opinions.
“I personally don’t think we should be taxing any of the little businesses that we do have, because we have so little businesses right now in the township,” he said.
Graham suggested taking a vote on the item since it was already tabled at last month’s meeting. However, Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson believed that all three supervisors should be present to take action. Supervisor Joe Lonjin was absent due to work related reasons. Supervisors voted to table the item until next month.