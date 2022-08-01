WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township supervisors awarded a paving bid for Hilltop and Red Jacket roads at a recent meeting.
The lowest bid was from Grannas Brothers at $46,063. This price was higher than officials anticipated.
✓ Unlimited theprogressnews.com access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$11.95
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$69.95
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$139.95
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township supervisors awarded a paving bid for Hilltop and Red Jacket roads at a recent meeting.
The lowest bid was from Grannas Brothers at $46,063. This price was higher than officials anticipated.
Supervisors noted that a state Department of Transportation representative estimated the paving project about $10,000 lower than the final bid. However, factoring in rising fuel prices, supervisors had anticipated that the cost of asphalt would be higher. They expected the project to cost around $45,000.
“It’s a little more than I was anticipating,” said Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson.
However, the roads need attention.
“I’d hate to have that hill not paved for the winter, because that’s a pretty steep hill to be coming up and down off of,” said Supervisor Sheldon Graham III.
Jackson noted the township will need to watch its spending for the rest of the year.
“I just wanted to make sure that we were within the boundaries of our budget,” Jackson said. “We just have to watch what we spend from here on in until the following year.”
The project roads were advertised as T670 Eagle Eye Road and T681 Red Jacket Road. Officials noted this was a typo. While Red Jacket Road is part of the project, Hilltop Road is the correct road receiving care.
The bidders all submitted the appropriate materials and quantities, according to Supervisor Joe Lonjin.
Supervisors called their PennDOT representative who said the typo should not interfere with the project so long as the bids included the proper quantities.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.