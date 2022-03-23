Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.