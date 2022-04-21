CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s Vacant Property Review Board granted permission to a property owner to obtain a property assessment and complete a home remediation plan.
At a recent meeting, Tim Gormont, accompanied by his attorney Fabio Fortunato, told the board he has acquired a duplex property at 315-317 Bloomington Ave., Curwensville. The property was on the list given by Curwensville Borough Council to its Solicitor Heather Bozovich to begin condemnation proceedings.
Chairman Hildred Rowles told Gormont a court hearing on the property scheduled for April 25 will be paused to give him time to have the examination of the property done, review the report, determine if he will proceed, get a building permit and make the repairs.
“Council isn’t halting (the hearing) but is willing to pause it if you meet the time frame,” he explained.
Gormont was given 60 days from the date the building permit is issued to make the repairs to be in compliance with the borough’s codes. He told the board he believes that would be enough time to complete the work. A final inspection of the structure will be done once the repairs are completed.
The board opted to continue with condemnation proceedings for 308 Thompson St., Curwensville. The property’s owner indicated they would be present at the meeting but did not attend.
A letter will be sent to the owner of 236 Grandview Ave., Curwensville, inquiring about remediation progress and intentions for the trailer on the report. They will be asked to reply so that the board can consider action at its May meeting.