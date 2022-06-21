CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board authorized adding to the fence at the high school baseball field to protect homeowners living adjacent to the field along Beech Street.
Directors were unanimous in their vote to complete the project at a cost not to exceed $12,000.
At the board’s May meeting, the board’s buildings, grounds and activities committee Chairman John Evanko reported the committee was exploring options to improve safety at the field after a resident expressed concerns that children living at a home near the field could be hit and injured by foul balls.
One of the items discussed by the committee was installation of a net that would be installed above the existing 12-foot chain link fence. That netting would redirect foul balls back onto the field.
Matchock said an issue arose after some large trees at the field were cut down by utility companies because of their age.
“Now a larger amount of baseball foul balls are landing in the neighboring yards. Those balls were previously slowed down by the trees,” he explained.
The district plans to have the netting installed so that it is higher than the existing chain-link fence. The netting will help retain foul balls from getting into nearby homeowners yards.
“We are working collaboratively with Penelec to assist in the height and setting of the poles to be used,” Matchock said.