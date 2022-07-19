BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL
Freshly made fare featuring blueberries grown at the Bethany Retreat Center are on the menu for Saturday’s Blueberry Festival at the center. The blueberries were picked Tuesday by these young women from the Greensburg area who are volunteering this week for the center’s Young People Who Care ministry. Pictured from left, front row, are Rachel Tinney, Anna Pacione, Emily Campbell, Riley Campbell and Nicole Hannon; back row, Lauren Kasmer, Rachel Farnelli and Emily Weaver.

FRENCHVILLE — The Blueberry Festival at Bethany Retreat Center will be held Saturday, July 23.

Retreat Director Sr. Ruth Ann Madera said the family-friendly festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the center located at 1031 Germania Rd., Frenchville.

