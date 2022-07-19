FRENCHVILLE — The Blueberry Festival at Bethany Retreat Center will be held Saturday, July 23.
Retreat Director Sr. Ruth Ann Madera said the family-friendly festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the center located at 1031 Germania Rd., Frenchville.
There will be a full day of fun, music, raffles and a celebration of tiny indigo-hued fruits in various varieties of baked goods and sauces.
There will be a basket raffle, a lottery tree and chances to win handmade quilts, a shawl and purses.
“There are a lot of beautiful baskets filled with wonderful things,” Sr. Madera said.
The winners of the raffles will be announced at 5 p.m.
For children, there will be a kid’s corner with arts and crafts projects and face painting. There will also be games and activities including an obstacle course, especially for the younger set conducted by Young People Who Care.
Musical entertainment will be provided throughout the day. Tussey Mountain Moonshiners will perform from noon to 2 p.m. and Caledonia from 3-5 p.m. In between, Tom Campbell will host drumming sessions with audience participation.
There will be an abundance of treats for purchase including slices of blueberry pie with or without ice cream, blueberry sundaes, and blueberry muffins. Festival goers can also order whole blueberry pies and take them home, while they last, Saturday, or order them to enjoy on a future date.
In addition, there will be hot sausage sandwiches, hotdogs, meatball sandwiches nachos, haluski, macaroni salad and beverages to buy.
The blueberries are grown on the center’s grounds. There will be an opportunity for those who want to pick berries that day to do so. Those picking berries for purchase are asked to bring their own containers.
Sr. Madera said all proceeds from the festival are designated for projects to help area residents.
“The proceeds from the festival are used to help people who need assistance in some areas of their lives but slip through the cracks of services provided by other agencies,” Sr. Madera said, adding, “We also want people to know we are still here,” she said.
Funds raised help to support the retreat center, Life Line Pregnancy and Infant Services and Young People Who Care.
Special accommodations for parking and necessities have been made for those who have physical handicaps. Directional signs will be posted.
“We really hope everyone will come out and have a good time enjoying the music, the delicious food and the good hospitality. It is a fun day,” said staff Member Diane Balliet.