MADERA— The wind storms that occurred over the weekend caused power outages all across the region this past weekend, but there are some residents who experienced further issues following the storm — specifically blighted properties.
At the recent Bigler Township Supervisors meeting held Monday, the matter was discussed, and one resident was particularly unhappy about the ongoing problem.
The wind storm had knocked a piece of scrap metal off of a property on Moshannon Valley Road. The metal hit the owner’s house and boat.
During the meeting, Supervisor R. Philbert Myers addressed the blighted property, suggesting that it be put back on judicial sale, and sold to the owner of the adjacent property so that he maintained control of the blighted house, and had freedom to do with it as he pleased.
“What we’re going to try and do is get this place back on judicial sale, and I’d suggest having yourself or someone you know buy it for cheap,” Myers said. “Think of it as ‘neighbor control’ so to speak.”
The former owner of this blighted property has since passed away, thus leading to the removal of the house from its original judicial sale.