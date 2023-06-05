Summertime will be here officially in a few short weeks. It’s a time for cookouts, picnics and potlucks. That means many cooks will be in search of a recipe that is not only delicious, goes together quickly and can be made using ingredients on hand.
The recipe I am sharing today fills all those bills in that it can be a dip when served alongside some tortilla chips, a colorful side or a main dish salad with the addition of some grilled meat on top.
It’s great for outdoor meals because there is no dairy involved so there are no worries about it becoming too warm on a hot summer’s day.
This salad also improves with a bit of resting time, meaning it can be tossed together in the morning, sit in the refrigerator and be ready to serve in the evening.
It can make good use of garden vegetables –tomatoes, onions, bell and jalapeno peppers and corn, or you can use some from the produce counter of the supermarket or even the freezer case.There is no real work other than dicing the vegetables.
Black bean salad is built around a can of black beans, rinsed and drained well.
Beans are really good for you. They are packed with fiber, plant protein, and have B-vitamins, iron, folate, calcium, potassium phosphorus and zinc. In most cases they are also low in fat.
The beans and vegetables get tossed with a delicious dressing flavored with lime juice, cumin and garlic.
You can add avocado and some feta cheese on top, if desired or just enjoy it as is.
Black Bean Salad
Dressing:
- 1/4 cup fresh lime or lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons olive or avocado oil
- 1 small garlic clove, peeled and minced
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
In a mixing bowl, whisk all ingredients together until the dressing is slightly thickened.
Salad:
- 1 15-ounce can of black beans, rinsed and drained or 1 1/2 cups cooked dry black beans
- 1 1/2 cups frozen or fresh corn kernels
- 1 bell pepper, cored, seeded and diced
- 1 jalapeno, cored, seeded and diced, optional
- 1 medium tomato, cored and diced
- 1/3 cup red onion, peeled and diced
- 1 ripe avocado, pitted, removed from the skin and cut into small cubes
- 3 tablespoons Feta cheese, optional
In a serving bowl, toss the black beans, corn, bell pepper, jalapeno, tomato, red and red onion. Pour the dressing over and toss to coat. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Sprinkle with avocado and feta cheese just prior to serving.
This can also be used as a dip when served with tortilla chips.