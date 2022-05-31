WOODLAND — Spanning three days, BJW Vol. Fire Co.’s annual fireman’s celebration will be held this weekend.
The celebration will run from Friday, June 3, to Sunday, June 5. It will be at 370 Lake St., Woodland. The annual event has been occurring for as long as an event organizer, Betty Knepp, remembers.
“It’s going to be a good event this year,” Knepp said. “This is going to be the first year that we’ve had bands there.”
Knepp is excited for the musical groups to take the stage. Second Chance will provide an Elvis tribute on Friday, and there will be a one-man band on Saturday. The music begins at 6:30 p.m.
The kitchen opens for food at noon on Friday. For competitive spirits, there will be a hot dog eating contest at 7 p.m. with registration starting at 6 p.m. When dark, there will be a fireworks display and a daily 50/50 drawn afterward.
Each day, attendees can purchase ripoff and raffle tickets and partake in the Chinese auction or flea market. Dimmick’s Roadway Cafe will be at the site. There will also be daily competitions, such as a dunking booth.
On Saturday, breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. There will be a cornhole tournament starting at 1 p.m. with registration from noon to 12:45 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. People can later show off their talent during a talent show starting at 5 p.m., with registration beginning at 4 p.m.
The celebration will end on Sunday. There will be a church service at 10 a.m. Pulled pork dinners will be served at noon. From 1- 5 p.m., gun winners will be drawn. At 5 p.m., Chinese auction winners will be drawn. There will also be pony rides.
Organizers suggest people bring a chair to sit back and relax in. However, there is some seating available.