CLEARFIELD — All Clearfield Bison Band Alumni are invited to return to the field with the current Clearfield Bison Band for the 2023 Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 29.
The game is held at the Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School football field, 2831 Washington Ave.
Alumni band members will join the Bison Band during pre-game festivities to perform the Clearfield Alma Mater, National Anthem, and Clearfield Fight Song. No marching is required. Alumni are also welcome in the stands during the game to play more songs with the band.
Participants should bring instruments, batons, flags, and dress in red and black for an evening of music and fun. Music will be provided at the event. Although not required, pre-registration is requested by visiting www.BisonAlumniBand.weebly.com. Anyone who needs to borrow an instrument or equipment, should make a note when registering.
A reception for all participants starts at 5:30 p.m. near the band bleachers, and pregame starts at 6:30 p.m. This event will happen rain or shine.
Names of all participants are requested for publication in a small program. Submit names by Sept. 20 to be included. Provide graduation year and any family ties to a current Bison Band member.
Contact Jeanie Jacobs or Mason Strouse at bisonalumniband@gmail.com or visit www.BisonAlumniBand.weebly.com for more information.