AUSTIN –Sinnemahoning State Park will offer two free, family-friendly opportunities to enjoy the outdoors on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Coffee with the Birds, Saturday, will be held from 9-9:45 a.m. Participants are invited to enjoy a cup of coffee, tea, or cocoa, indoors, while participating in a Project Feeder Watch bird count. The program is free and all are welcome. Registration is not required. Participants should meet in the classroom at the park’s Wildlife Center.
Winter survival skills will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will learn what to do if there were to become lost while exploring the Pennsylvania Wilds during the winter.
The program will be taught by experienced Mountaineer Search and Rescue team members, Steve Bajor and Vince Hornung. The two will share information on the basic necessities that should be carried by those exploring the outdoors, steps to take if they become lost, how to stay safe and warm overnight, and how to improve the chances of being found.
The program begins indoors with presentation and kit-making, then moves outdoors for hands-on practice in an off-trail area.
The program is free and open to adults and kids age 10 and older. Registration is required by noon on Friday, Jan. 6.
To register, go to https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar.