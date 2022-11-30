PHILIPSBURG — A Philipsburg business recently moved down the street, settling into a new location at 133 N. Front St.
Billy Boards & Furnishings had a soft opening last Saturday at Front Street, according to Bill Doran. It will be open this Friday and Saturday.
The business opened in April at 19 W. Pine St., Philipsburg. When interviewed in the spring, Doran stated the spot was temporary. He was seeking a facility with the necessary space for a workshop.
Doran has been hard at work preparing the front of the new store and setting up a workshop in the back. The benefits of a workshop on site extend to those visiting the store.
“People will get to see a lot more of what can be done and a lot more of what I do, which is going to be really nice,” Doran said. “You’ll be able to see things that are in the process and get an idea of what it takes to do some of these things.”
Doran hopes to contribute to building up the downtown Philipsburg area. The larger opening on Saturday aligns with the Philipsburg Christmas Festival, which starts at noon and ends with a tree lighting at 5 p.m.
“Saturday will be the big day,” Doran said. “We’re probably going to have some kind of sale on some things down there. Saturday is the downtown Philipsburg Christmas celebration, so there will be a lot of folks downtown.”
Doran encourages people to traverse the various shops on Front Street.
“I hope people will visit everybody down there,” he said. “There’s a lot of great little shops and stores and things going into downtown. I hope people check them out.”