CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Municipal Authority adopted the 2022-23 budget that contains a $3 per month rate increase.
Because the municipal authority sends bills out quarterly, customers will actually see an increase of $9 on their statements.
Office Manager April Smith said the increase is necessary and without one, next year’s spending plan would end up with a deficit.
Plant Manager Dave Clark gave an example of rising costs for chemicals used in the treatment process. Recently there have been increases in prices of eight to nearly 30 percent. “There have been many increases in costs in things we have no control over. We have to have chemicals and hauling. We have to be able to fund the service,” Clark said.
The decision to approve the increase generated much conversation among members. Member Tom Carfley stated his opposition. “I am not in favor,” he said. “There is 60-75 percent of the town’s residents who are on fixed income.”
Vice Chairman Rebecca Anderson responded she too did not support a rate hike, but added she did not believe the authority had any real choice in the matter. “We have to be able to operate,” she noted.
Chairman Rick Carfley said he is concerned the higher costs the authority is paying now may continue to go up. “I am concerned about how much things will continue to go up. If we don’t raise rates, the budget will be in the red. Obviously we can’t do that. We all feel the same way (about not wanting to approve an increase) but we are sitting here looking at our costs. One is needed.”
The authority last raised rates in 2019, approving a $2 per month increase.