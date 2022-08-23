BILGER'S ROCKS

Kid’s fun day will be held Saturday, Aug. 27 at Bilger’s Rocks, Grampian. The free event features a number of activities for kids age 17 and younger.

 File

GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks Association will host its annual kid’s fun day on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The park is located at 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian.

Tags

Trending Food Videos