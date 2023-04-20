GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks has canceled its Earth Day park cleanup and celebration scheduled for Saturday, April 22, because of predicted inclement weather, according to event Coordinator Dennis Biancuzzo. The cleanup is rescheduled to Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bilger's Rocks Earth Day cleanup and celebration canceled
