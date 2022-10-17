GRAMPIAN — After much consideration, Bilger’s Rocks Association is again canceling its Haunted Hayride.
Association President Barbara McCracken said it was a decision that members did not make easily after calling off the event in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McCracken said, “At the association’s last meeting, members decided not to host the hayride this year for many reasons.”
She said storms have brought down trees across electric lines and there is no power to many of the areas where the hayride’s stations are located along the trail.
She said the association also has few members making it very difficult to prepare for and put on the event.
“It just wasn’t possible to put it together in time. We apologize to the public and those who have supported us for years.”
McCracken said the association did not want to cancel the event, which is one of the park’s largest fundraisers, because it depends on funds from activities to pay for maintenance and upkeep.
“The hay ride is one of the association’s biggest money makers. The proceeds from it help us with operating expenses during the winter months when we are unable to host events. Being privately owned by the association members and relying solely on donations and public support to remain viable the park depends on events like the Haunted Hayride to help meet budget needs,” she explained.