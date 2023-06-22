BIGLER — The 75th annual Bigler YMCA Strawberry Festival is coming up this weekend, and with it comes a host of activities for all ages.
The festival will be held Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, and will showcase several games, musical performances and activities for everyone.
“We’ve got a lot of fun stuff coming up this year, I can’t lie,” said Executive Director Josh Sorbera. “We’ve got auctions, bands, games, sport tournaments, lots of food and just a ton of stuff going on for every age group.”
He continued, “We want adults to come with their kids and for all of them to have stuff to do. We’ve even got a fun fireworks show.”
This year is the 75th anniversary of the strawberry festival as well, and with that will be coming a new playground dedication too.
“We’re going to be getting a new playground and dedicating it in memory of Louis S. Walker,” Sorbera explained. “There are going to be some state and local government officials there as well including the likes of (state Rep.) Dallas Kephart.”
YMCA employee Jeremy Buck is very eager for this year’s strawberry festival as well.
“I’m so excited for this year’s festival. We’ve put a ton of hard work and effort into this and I’m psyched to see it all come together,” Buck said. “Although it hasn’t been easy, it’s definitely a community effort for sure. And that’s what we’re all about here at the YMCA, doing things that bring a community together in the best of ways.”
Buck continued, “My wife Heather (Buck) deserves so much credit too; she’s been busting her tail day in and day out to make this possible. I don’t think we make this event happen without her, so she deserves a huge shout out.”
According to Sorbera, the festival will be attended by around 15 to 20 vendors and will have strawberry desserts on hand at all times in the festival.
“I just hope that the weather holds up for it,” said Buck. “If the rain holds off it’s going to be an awesome time for everyone.”
The festivities start at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and more details about the specifics of the event can be found on the YMCA’s Facebook and Instagram pages.