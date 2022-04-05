MADERA — Bigler Township residents raised concerns regarding internet accessibility at a recent meeting.
Supervisor R. Philbert Myers noted that negotiations for the renewal of an agreement with Comcast is upcoming.
Individuals have gone back and forth with Comcast in past attempts to address broadband infrastructure issues, according to Myers. As time continues, the price to address areas lacking access to broadband internet connectivity increased, supervisors noted.
Throughout the pandemic, internet access became critical as remote work became more popular. “It’s 2022,” Myers said. “There shouldn’t be a spot anywhere around here where you don’t have internet or cell phone service.”
Resident Brenda Campolong said she’d spoken with Verizon to see if the company could run fiber optics to her area. Campolong said she was told that signatures were needed to do this.
Recently, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $10 million approved for 19 projects for nongovernmental entities for broadband infrastructure. In the nearby area, Comcast Cable Communications, LLC was awarded $750,000 for constructing wired infrastructure in unserved Rush Township areas.
Bigler Township will continue exploring options, including entertaining discussion with other companies, in hopes of increasing accessibility for residents.
“Nobody should not have internet in today’s world or cell phone service. I don’t agree with the fact that we all have to have it now, that we can’t live without it,” Myers said. “But the fact is, the world has changed. Now it’s time to get up to date with it. We’re one of the most modern countries that’s underdeveloped.”