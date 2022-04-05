MADERA — Bigler Township supervisors celebrated a recent drug bust on the four year anniversary of the police department beginning operations.
“Today marks four years since the day Bigler Township Regional Police officially opened up,” said Supervisor R. Philbert Myers. “I’ve waited for something — to know that it was all worth all the fighting that it took to get it here. It happened over the weekend.”
Around midnight on April 4, police stopped two individuals on an all-terrain vehicle off Vulcan Road. The two were allegedly acting suspicious and were behind a locked gate in an area where there were “No Trespassing” signs posted, according to a police report.
Police asked for identification, and while the female cooperated, the male took off running when the officer attempted to detain him. It was discovered the male has active warrants for drug charges.
The female was searched and possessed a loaded firearm. She was later released to family members.
Police were assisted by Mann K9, Curwensville Borough Police and Clearfield-based state police. Volunteers from Madera Vol. Fire Co. also helped police in the search for the runaway man.
“They were extremely helpful,” Chief Robert Kelly said. “Their guys came out with some infrared heat cameras and stuff for us. It really helped out a lot.”
Upon further investigation, it was determined there were illegal drugs at the property where the male and female were staying.
A search warrant was obtained, and over 10 grams of methamphetamine were seized along with paraphernalia and items used in the distribution of drugs. The drugs had a street value in the hundreds of dollars. Charges are pending against both individuals. Police were assisted by Mann K9, Punxsutawney Police K9 and state police.
At the meeting, Kelly noted that the illegal drug activity will be a priority for the department.
“This police department will pursue any drug activity in this area very thoroughly,” Kelly said. “That will be a major pursuit.”
The township noted that anyone needing to contact the police department is asked to call 814-497-4025.