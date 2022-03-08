MADERA — Bigler Township Supervisors conducted business and heard a report from the police department at a recent meeting.
Supervisor Barry Reams noted the raffle for the police department will be July 30. Reams also stated officials looked into lighting at the township office.
It will be $25 each for an eight foot bulb for the existing fixtures.
“I did a little homework on what other options we had for fixtures,” he said. “It seems like the retrofit for the LED bulb is the best way to go.”
Supervisors moved forward with making police Chief Robert Kelly a full-time employee. The other officer, Lucas Butler, is part time. This action follows the township’s previously laid out plan for the department.
Kelly offered a report during the meeting. There were several traffic warnings with four traffic citations issued. One vehicle was impounded. There were two instances of surveillance on different properties. There were four assists with other emergency responder agencies.
The department also is in the process of acquiring Tasers, which are a less lethal option for officers to use.
Kelly noted that with the soon arrival of spring, the department will begin enforcing rules pertaining to junk vehicles and garbage. He will compile a list of properties in violation, give appropriate notice and cite owners until the junk is taken care of.
“That will be enforced,” Kelly said. “Nobody should have to live next to a property that’s like that.”