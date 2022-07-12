MADERA — Bigler Township Police are investigating a death that occurred in Madera on Monday.
In a report issued by police Chief Robert Kelly, emergency responders were called to the 1200-block of Banion Road for a report of an unresponsive male in cardiac arrest. While units were responding, they were advised that it was an obvious death, police said.
EMS and police found a 20-year-old male in a bedroom, deceased. Police secured the scene and the Clearfield County Coroner’s office was requested.
Police say Raymond Rowles Jr. was pronounced dead on scene by Clearfield County Chief Deputy Coroner Gilbert Stevenson. An autopsy is being performed for testing and to determine the cause of death.
“The death is under investigation,” Kelly said in a statement. “More information will be available pending the findings of the coroner’s office.”
Police were assisted on scene by Madera Ambulance Service, Madera Vol. Fire Dept. and Ramey Vol. Fire Dept.