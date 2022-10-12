MADERA — Bigler Township Supervisors at an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon voted unanimously to place police Chief Robert Kelly on medical leave with pay.
Supervisor Chairman R. Philbert Myers said Kelly’s need for medical leave was sudden, requiring the emergency meeting status.
Myers and Supervisor Doug Atkins discussed the situation in executive session at the 4:15 p.m. meeting. Supervisor Barry Reams was unable to attend.
At the close of executive session, Myers and Atkins voted unanimously to grant the leave with pay. Myers said he doesn’t anticipate Kelly being away from his post for an extended period, and that he will provide medical clearances to resume duties before he can return.
“The township (residents) need to know Chief Kelly is not available, and because of the way it happened so quickly, we had to have the emergency meeting on short notice,” Myers explained.
“Officer Lucas Butler is still working on a part-time basis. Citizens can still bring their concerns to the police. We’re still running, but just with a little less coverage,” Myers said.
Clearfield-based state police provides police coverage when Bigler Township Police is not on duty.