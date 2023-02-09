MADERA — The speed limit for Mascot Road will eventually be set at 15 mph.
Residents raised concerns about speeding drivers at a December meeting of Bigler Township Supervisors. Residents claim the issue began with the operation of a new daycare center.
A speed study was done for the road.
“It has met all requirements to reduce it, and because there is also a daycare at the end of this road in question, it is justifiable to drop the speed limit down to 15 miles per hour,” said Chairman R. Philbert Myers.
Myers and Supervisor Doug Atkins agreed to move forward with an ordinance that would set the speed limit to 15 mph. The road currently has no posted speed limit, allowing drivers to default to 55 mph.
Supervisors also discussed the police department. The department has been operating with only one part-time officer following the removal of the prior police chief.
“What is the future of the Bigler Township Regional Police Department?” Myers said. “You’ve got a part-time officer, and that is not enough to fulfill our obligations.”
The township attempted to fill the position. It advertised the position, but failed to find a candidate.
Supervisors tabled action until the next township meeting, which will be on March 6.
“I don’t want to pull the plug on this. I got too much invested starting this,” Myers said. “I don’t want to do it, because it is a good thing. But I’ve got to see where our partners are.”
In other business, supervisors approved a 5% raise for employees. Supervisors also approved purchasing 60 tons of salt.