MADERA — Following an investigation, Bigler Township Police Department Chief Robert Kelly was terminated after serving less than a year in his post.
Supervisors held an emergency meeting in November and placed Kelly on suspension with pay pending an investigation. Solicitor John Sobel spoke on the matter at the township’s December meeting.
“My recommendation is that the township really has no comment on the action taken,” Sobel said. “I would note that it was thoroughly investigated by the township supervisors prior to them taking the actions they did. They spent quite a bit of time on it.”
According to Supervisor R. Philbert Myers, there were three disciplinary actions prior to termination.
Kelly was appointed chief in January. He filled a spot left open when the prior chief, Tim O’Leary, resigned in October 2021.
The police department now consists of one part-time officer, Lucas Butler. The township will be advertising for another officer.