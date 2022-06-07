MADERA — Bigler Township supervisors received an update on Kitko Farm Road at a recent meeting.
Over 3,000 feet of the dirt road was allegedly “dug up” by an excavator for a resident’s waterline last year, according to officials. At the recent meeting, Solicitor John Sobel noted he is taking pictures of the site to send to the insurance company.
“The insurance company, which had been resisting paying anything for the damage done, contacted me a week before and indicated they would take another look at it,” said Sobel.
If not offered a reasonable price, the township will take the matter to the magistrate.
Myers said he gave months for the excavator to fix the road. When no action was taken, Myers went out and attended it.
The bill totaled around $9,000. This includes the cost of stone and Myers’ working hours. It took about 100 hours to address the damage. The township asbsorbed the fuel and rental costs, according to Myers.
“What we’re asking for is peanuts of what it could be,” Myers said.
If the matter goes to court, Myers hopes to get the road property surveyed.
“I’m just going to dig four feet deep from point A to point B,” he said. “If I cut their waterline and tear it up, then we know that they’re responsible.”
If cut, the waterline would need to be put elsewhere and the bill would need to be paid.
“It’ll be pretty cut and dry,” Myers said.