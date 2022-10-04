MADERA — Bigler Township Supervisors discussed the status of Kitko Farm Road and other matters at their recent meeting.
Negotiations regarding Kitko Farm Road are underway, supervisors noted. The issue has been ongoing since last year when supervisors allege over 3,000 feet of the dirt road was “dug up” by an excavator for a resident’s waterline.
Supervisors approved the pension minimum municipal obligation of $2,500. Secretary Kim Caldwell said this is what the number has been set at for years.
Supervisors Barry Reams and Doug Atkins approved snow plowing for Glen Hope Borough, should the bid be accepted. Officials were unsure if the bid of $80 per hour was awarded.
Reams said the township is moving forward with addressing lighting issues in the municipal building.