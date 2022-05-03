MADERA — Bigler Township supervisors further discussed broadband accessibility locally and at a county level with Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel at a recent meeting.
Supervisors hope to utilize an upcoming franchise renewal with Comcast to expand broadband access for residents. As of Monday, there was no set date for discussions between company and township to begin, according to Supervisor R. Philbert Myers.
Myers estimated there are around 40 homes without internet in the township. The major problem areas are in three locations.
Previously, the township attempted to get an area with 14 homes covered. For Comcast to do this, residents had to agree to business internet and the township needed to pay $13,000. The price later jumped to $40,000, Myers said.
Supervisors have explored other companies. However, the costs are often extravagant to bring them in or the company is known for providing unreliable service.
Supervisor Barry Reams inquired why a franchise agreement is necessary in the case of broadband but not for other critical services, such as electricity. Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel, who sat in on the meeting, said even if it doesn’t make sense, it’s the law.
“There’s a regular struggle with municipalities,” Sobel said. “They don’t want the com company… but there isn’t a whole lot they can do to get them out of there.”
The township is paid a certain amount through the franchise agreement. This number is below $15,000 annually, according to Secretary Kim Caldwell.
Sobel, who has been in discussions about broadband infrastructure with Bigler Township supervisors, spoke regarding the situation. The county recently entered into a contract with Mission Critical Partners, LLC.
“It’s going to do a study for Clearfield County to see what areas in the county need broadband: either they’re underserved or unserved,” said Sobel. “There’s a lot of parts of the county that are like Bigler Township.”
Access to the internet has been critical the past few years as the pandemic made many switch to remote work and technology became critical for students.
Various funding, such as American Rescue Plan Act funds, is or will soon be available for use.
“Clearfield County does intend to use some of its American Rescue Act monies to help bring broadband to those parts of the county that do not have it,” Sobel said. “However, we need to get an exact idea of where in the county we have it (and) where in the county we don’t have it.”
Once the county gets the study results, it hopes to partner with local municipalities and use some ARPA funds along with additional available funding. The entire process to expand coverage will take time.
“We’re working on it. I know folks would like it yesterday. I don’t blame them one bit,” Sobel said. “It’s like bringing electricity to rural Pennsylvania back in the first part of the 20th century.”
In unrelated business, township supervisors approved setting a cost for when Manns K-9 unit is called in by the police department but no drug busts are made. When drugs are found, the costs are covered in restitution.
“We don’t have to pay for these dogs when there’s a bust,” Myers said.
However, drugs sometimes are not found. The supervisors agreed to pay a $100 no find fee if the dogs come and there are no drugs. The police report will show when these fees occur.