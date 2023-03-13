MADERA — Bigler Township Supervisors adopted an ordinance establishing a 15 mph speed limit on Mascot Road.
Residents raised concerns about speeding drivers on the road at a December meeting. Residents claim the issue began with the operation of a new daycare center. There was no speed limit previously posted.
A resident asked for a copy of the ordinance to show state police. Officials suggested waiting until it was posted.
The township received $73,312 in liquid fuels money.
Chairman R. Philbert Myers reported an individual was upset with the state of Kitko Farm Road. Supervisors alleged over 3,000 feet of the dirt road was “dug up” by an excavator for a resident’s waterline about two years ago. There was legal action taken by the township against the contractor.
Myers said the road will need a bit more attention from the township to be fixed. He noted the resident raised other concerns that may be discussed at a future meeting.
Supervisors discussed the historic action surrounding Rock Wood Road. Myers said an ordinance was pushed in 2009 for Rock Wood Road to be turned back to Gene Wardo. It was passed to move forward with the ordinance, but the ordinance itself was never voted on, Myers said.
“Somewhere along the lines I found it in all the meetings, the original discussion that they had passed to do this. It never happened,” Myers said. “The ordinance was never put into place, so Bigler Township technically, legally and unrightfully so still owns the road.”
Myers said supervisors now would need to start action at the beginning, going through the entire process, which can take a few months. The area includes the end of the pavement up through Big Rock Swing and Ping.
“This was already done,” Myers said. “It needs to be righted.”