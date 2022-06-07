MADERA — Bigler Township Regional Police Department offered its report for the months of April and May at a recent township meeting.
Chief Robert Kelly was out working at the time of the last supervisors’ meeting and unable to make his report at that time. His recent report covers incidents in April and May.
There was one trespass, motor vehicle crash, harassment, animal complaint, disorderly conduct, traffic complaint and ordinance violation; two alarms, suspicious activity and warrant service; three assists to other departments, fire department assists, drug investigations, mental health incidents, arrests and persons incarcerated; four thefts, follow up investigations and traffic warnings; six traffic citations and subpoenas served; 10 traffic stops; and 12 informational responses.
At the request of a concerned parent, more attention will be given to the area of Vulcan Road. The resident was specifically concerned with speeding vehicles. Supervisor R. Philbert Myers said the township would look into purchasing signage for children at play.
However, Myers noted the township has had issues with signs getting stolen. “Don’t be surprised if I put them up on a Thursday and by Monday they’re gone,” he said.
Vulcan Road connects with John Street. A resident complained of a property owner who parks near a stop sign by the corner. Kelly noted that people cannot park within a certain distance from a stop sign.
With the discussion of the road, Myers noted he’s placing a priority on paving for John Street.
Tickets for the police department raffle event are going well, Myers noted. The event is scheduled for July 30.
“If you like good food and cold beer, it’s the place to be that day,” Myers said.