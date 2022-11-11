MADERA — Bigler Township supervisors held an emergency meeting Thursday night at 4:30 p.m. to discuss a personnel issue with the Bigler Township Police Department Chief Robert Kelly.
As a result of an executive session meeting, the board of supervisors approved placing Kelly on suspension with pay until the issue is reviewed.
Kelly was appointed chief this January. He filled a spot left open when the prior chief, Tim O’Leary, resigned in October 2021.
The police department consists of Kelly and a part-time officer.
The township had no further comment as of Friday morning.