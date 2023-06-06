MADERA — Bigler Township Supervisor R. Philbert Myers wants to drop the hammer on house abandonment and blight issues within the township.
Myers’ latest project is located on 62 Paradise Alley, and with the amount of debris growing on the property and the lack of the building’s structural integrity, he’s looking to have this house removed as soon as possible.
“I think we should call some people and get prices for a house removal,” Myers said. “This place has been abandoned for too long, and it’s not doing anybody any good just sitting here. We want to move on this, and quickly too.”
After this job is completed, Myers has his eyes on several more properties within the township as well.
“This town (Madera) is full of houses like that, and we want to try and either fix them up or tear them down,” Myers said. “They’re an eyesore, and the sooner we can run through these the better.”
He added, “We’re cracking down hard on this now. I’ll tell you what, these abandoned houses and their owners have a storm coming; I’m going to do everything I can to make sure we take care of this.”
This strict reinforcement comes off the back of several battles with a property owner on Moshannon Valley Road, who has continually acted uncooperatively in regards to an abandoned home that has been causing neighborhood issues with debris.
“We’ve been trying to get this place back on judicial sale,” Myers said. “The owner of the place just disappeared one day, and there were rumors floating around that he has passed away.”
Myers continued, “Fortunately, one of his old neighbors ran into his brother a while back, and the truth came out — this guy was not only alive, but working and living outside of the area, too.”
After the receiving of this news, a notice was sent to the owner’s new address, with hopes that the initial property will be once again listed for judicial sale.
Since this incident, Myers has been keen on cutting off this type of problem before it happens again.
“With these other abandoned places, we want to stop the problem before it even gets to this point again,” Myers said.
