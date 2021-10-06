MADERA — Bigler Township Supervisors will have a special meeting on Oct. 18.
The session will be held at 4 p.m. to open bids received to demolish a burned-out structure on Lynn Street.
The supervisors are accepting bids to clean up a dilapidated property at 152 Lynn St.
The building was mostly destroyed in a fire several years ago. It had been unoccupied for a number of years. The owner of the property has not cleaned up the debris.
Chairman R. Philbert Myers said at Monday’s meeting the work to demolish the structure has to be completed by Thanksgiving.
“That building won’t stand another winter. It is ready to collapse,” he explained.
Once the project is complete, the property will be advertised for sale, Myers said.
Myers also said Kitko Farm Road has been repaired with work concluding Monday. Previously published reports noted the board reported approximately 3,900 feet was dug up by a contractor.
The board approved billing Krazinsky Contracting for the cost of the repairs. “We will have the bill ready by the end of the week. It will be sent to the solicitor (for further action),” Myers said.
The supervisors also reported trick-or treating in the township is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 31, immediately following the conclusion of the Madera Fire Co.’s annual Halloween parade that begins at 2 p.m.