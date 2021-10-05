MADERA — Bigler Township Supervisors have approved the resignation of the township’s police chief.
At Monday’s meeting, board Chairman R. Philbert Myers read a letter from Officer Tim O’Leary noting his withdrawal from the department’s lead position, effective Oct. 25.
His letter noted he is leaving to pursue other career opportunities. “It was not an easy decision to resign, but I believe this is a positive move for my personal and career goals,” he wrote.
O’Leary has served in the department’s lead position since February of 2019. He was appointed to the post in December 2018 shortly after the department was formed. Previously he served as the chief for the Decatur Township Police.
O’Leary, in his communication, told the board he wanted to provide notice to give the supervisors time to plan for his replacement.
Myers said he appreciates O’Leary’s assistance in helping the police department get started and is sorry to see him leave.
“It’s unfortunate,” Myers said. “I appreciate Tim’s help in getting this set up. If he hadn’t stepped in, we wouldn’t have been able to have the department. Thank you for your service Tim. It was my dream to build this and make it happen, but we couldn’t have done it without Tim.”
He said although the formation and beginning days of the department received some scrutiny and unfavorable response from residents, he believes residents are now very accepting of the service.
“As we are embarking on the third year, residents are aware the department exists, and they don’t complain,” he said. “I don’t believe we will have any trouble moving forward.”
Supervisor Barry Reams also thanked O’Leary for his contributions and dedication to the department. “It took Tim to help us lay the foundation (for this department),” he said.
The board approved advertising for a new officer. Applications, credentials and resumes will be accepted by the township until Friday, Oct. 29. Information will be reviewed at the board’s monthly meeting, Monday, Nov. 1.
Myers said if necessary, the board could have a special meeting in November to hire a replacement. “That would allow us to get back to coverage by December,” he said.
In related matters, O’Leary reported responding to eight incidents in September. Those include one public service appearance, two agency assists, one warrant and one ordinance violation.