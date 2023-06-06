MADERA — The ongoing efforts to bring police patrol to Bigler Township has hit one final snag.
The three deputies being brought into the community were thought to have finally checked off all of the boxes necessary to begin their work.
However, after a last glance, there remains one certification to be done.
To officially become a deputy eligible for patrol in the area, the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission certificate must be completed by all three deputies.
Aside from this final hitch, the deputies have received their work permits, and are ready to go. Supervisor R. Philbert Myers is hoping that they will be out patrolling the township by as soon as the end of this week.
“We’ve been waiting on this for an awfully long time, thank goodness we’re finally getting it going,” Myers said. “It’s been such a pain to have to get all these certifications done and to have to wait this long for it all, but hey I understand that it’s just a part of the job.”
Myers continued, “Hopefully by the end of this week we’ll have these certifications in, and we can get these boys rolling.”
While there hasn’t been a present police force in the area for months, there has been substantial work done by the police to help prepare for the coming of the deputies.
“There have been people coming in and surveying the town, looking for good spots to set up for speed traps and whatnot,” Myers explained. “I’ve been helping them look, and with the preparing they’ve did I think they’re going to be able to come in and start immediately.”
Also coming up on July 29 in Madera, there will be a cash bash fundraiser for the police. The tickets for the fundraiser will cost $30 each, and the event will be held at 2790 Main St., across the road from the township building.
With the purchase of a ticket, you will receive all-you-can-eat food and drink and the chance to win one of 25 pop-up prizes, ranging in price from $100 to $500.