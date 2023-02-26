Dennis Biancuzzo of Clearfield has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Clearfield County Commissioner.
Biancuzzo and his family are lifelong residents of Clearfield County, and Dennis is a 1979 graduate of Clearfield Area High School.
Biancuzzo and his husband Gary have been together for 23 years and have four children, 13 grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and have been foster parents to numerous foster children.
Upon graduation, Biancuzzo relocated to Virginia and worked in the hospitality industry as a restaurant and hotel manager. He returned to Altoona and worked for Skills of Central Pennsylvania as a program manager working with individuals with developmental disabilities. Biancuzzo later relocated to Harrisburg where he worked as the assistant to the Director of Dauphin County Domestic Relations. Upon returning to Clearfield County, he and his partner opened Place of Rocks Roadhouse.
If elected, Biancuzzo sates he will bring with him a long history of working hard and putting others first. Community service and volunteerism has been a priority throughout his life. He is the 2011 recipient of the Pennsylvania Crime Prevention Citizen of the Year Award. In 2020, Biancuzzo relocated to Jacksonville, N.C. where he founded the Onslow County Community Center, and the Jenna Franks Transitional Housing Program for the homeless. In 2022, he was awarded the 2022 Lightkeepers Award of Volunteerism by the Onslow County United Way and the 2022 Award of Excellence for Outstanding Community Advocacy and Humanitarianism while living in Onslow County, North Carolina. Biancuzzo and his family returned to Clearfield in November 2022, noting that no place compares to the warmth and humanism of living in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania.
“I know what it is like to live paycheck to paycheck,” Biancuzzo said. “I have been willing to work hard for everything I have and I think the people of Clearfield county share that trait. I want to work to build the county into the best area for the residents who live and visit here. I want to work hard for each taxpayer and give them the best effort to live, play and love Clearfield County.”