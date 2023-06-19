CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board hired a member of the school’s alumni to serve as the new Jr./Sr. high school assistant principal.
With a unanimous vote directors recently approved Joseph Bennett, the junior high school’s seventh grade geography and social studies instructor, to fill the position left vacant by the promotion of Matthew Kephart, who was recently hired as the secondary principal. Kephart replaced Bill Hayward, who is retiring.
Bennett will begin the position July 1. He will be paid an annual salary of $77,500.
Bennett said, “I graduated from Curwensville Area High School in 2002. I attended Clarion University and graduated in 2006 with a secondary social studies education degree. I recently finished my Master’s degree and principal preparation program at St. Francis University.”
Bennett began teaching at Curwensville in 2007. “Over the past 16 years, I’ve taught seventh grade geography and social studies and a few years of ninth grade American History I,” he noted.
He is a resident of the school district where he lives with his wife, Michelle, and his two children.
“The Curwensville Area School District has had a tremendously positive influence on my life. A long list of teachers, coaches, colleagues, and staff members has provided me with the skills, experiences, and support that have benefited me both as a student, professional, and faculty member at Curwensville. I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of providing a quality educational experience to the youth of our community, just as it was provided to me,” Bennett said.
He said he decided to pursue a career as an assistant principal to help continue the wonderful work the district’s teachers, staff, administrators, and students do on a daily basis.
“I’m planning on applying a strong work ethic, a commitment to our community and its school, and enthusiasm to build on the proud tradition of strong academic achievement and sense of community that Curwensville has become known for. I am extremely grateful and excited to have been given the opportunity to serve as Curwensville Area Junior/Senior High’s next assistant principal,” he said.