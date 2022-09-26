OSCEOLA MILLS — Decatur Township Supervisors recently heard a report from their representative to the Mid-State Regional Airport Authority.
In January, supervisors expressed discontent with the authority. Supervisors declined to give a $500 contribution to the airport at that time.
At the January meeting, Supervisor William Vogle said, “I have no idea what that airport authority had done, not only for this township, but for anything in the Moshannon Valley.”
Representative George Winters sees value in the airport and attempted to share the importance of it to the community.
“This is important,” Winters said. “This place could turn into something. It’s doing stuff now that’s good for the community.”
In terms of finances, most funds come from The Pennsylvania State University. The balance is around $70,000 or $75,000, he told supervisors.
“We just concluded a new contract agreement with Penn State for drone research for three years at $30,000 a year,” Winters said. “There’s a large building there close to the runway. They’re going to tear that building down for the purpose of putting in control unit so they can work in there with the drones.”
Winters said Penn State will also install Wifi. The details of this are still in the negotiation process, he noted.
There are bug sprayers in the spring, and the airport acts as a forest fire attack base for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry.
“Those guys, they eat and sleep up here, somewhere,” he said. “They’re up here spending money. It’s a benefit to have a couple of fire planes right on top of us.”
The Central Pennsylvania Region Sport Car Club of America also utilizes the airport. Bringing in these individuals can boost the economy through local shopping or dining, Winters stated.
The National Guard requested using the airport next summer for about three weeks. Over a dozen helicopters will come into the area, Winters said.
According to Winters, the authority is exploring options to bring fuel back to the airport. “If that happens, there’s going to be a lot of aircraft coming in to refuel,” he said.
Winters said there is a formal process for the township to pull out from the authority. The $500 donation is standard for all involved townships. He said municipalities see a return on the contribution for business brought in from airport activities.