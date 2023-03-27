A benefit for Michael Moore will be held Saturday, Apri 1, from 6-10 p.m. at the St. Charles Cafe’s upstairs dining room. The cafe is located at 226 N. Third St., Clearfield. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Proceeds benefit Moore of Curwensville, formerly of Clearfield. According to his mother Janie Moore, Moore, a drilling rig manager, received life-threatening injuries in an accident in West Virginia on Feb. 27.
“The crew was moving a drilling rig, Michael came to help and was pinned between the fork lift and the rig’s stairs,” she explained.
His most serious injuries included a tear to his right femoral artery and a crushed pelvis.
She said Moore was sent first to a a Wheeling, W. Va., hospital to be stabilized and then was taken to WVU Medicine, Morgantown, for further treatment.
“He had several surgeries and treatment to stabilize his pelvis and then was discharged to Encompass Health for physical therapy,” Janie Moore said.
She said Moore is now at home but is still unable to bear weight on his right leg. “He still has significant pain. He is in for a long recovery,” she noted.
Tickets are $10 per person. There will also be a basket auction and 50/50 raffles. The Moore Brothers will perform from 7-9 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit Moore. “We are doing this to show our support for him. Our catchphrase is ‘Moore Strong,” Janie Moore said.