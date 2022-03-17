WESTOVER — A benefit spaghetti dinner will be held Saturday, March 26, from 4-7:30 p.m. at Harmony Area School’s cafeteria to benefit a young cancer patient.
Tickets are $10 for age 12 and older and $5 for those age 11 and younger. The meal includes spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, roll, dessert and beverage.
Advance tickets are available at Harmony Area High School or by calling 814-845-7655, extension No. 100. Tickets will also be sold at the door the day of the dinner.
The event will include a basket raffle. Some of the items in the raffle include televisions, a homemade quilt, gift cards, various theme baskets and an opportunity to throw out the first pitch at an Altoona Curve game.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to defray expenses related to the medical treatment for Kylie McMullen of Emeigh. Kylie, 6, is the daughter of Harmony Area High School mathematics Instructor Sean McMullen and his wife Kirsten. Sean McMullen serves as the school’s senior classes co-advisor and is the former varsity girl’s basketball coach.
In January, Kylie’s parents noticed she was walking with a slight limp. Several days later the limp became worse and she had difficulty walking. After seeing several doctors her parents were advised to take her to Children’s Hospital, Pittsburgh, for testing.
In February, she was admitted to the hospital, and it was determined Kylie had a large amount fluid in her left lung and a large mass in her abdomen. A biopsy and bone marrow test determined she has stage 4 Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma –a very rare cancer.
Kylie will have 12-42 weeks of chemotherapy and radiation at Children’s Hospital and will likely require maintenance chemotherapy. Her father has been staying with her at the hospital and Kylie’s mother has been traveling back and forth so that she can be at home some with Kylie’s sister, 3, and brother, 1.
“Sean is not only a co-worker and colleague. He is family. Harmony is a small school but we have each other’s back whenever something happens. Their burden becomes our burden too. It is just natural that we would try to help the McMullen family out during this time,” planning committee Member Karen Hutton said.
She said Harmony employees, Jean Harkleroad, Lisa Kitko and Crystal Graffius, are also helping to coordinate the event.