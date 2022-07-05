CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Regional Development Corp and Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity will host a chicken barbecue dinner Saturday, July 16.
The takeout meal will be available at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. or sold out at the parking lot of Northwest Bank, 426 State St., Curwensville.
Meals are $12 each and include a half chicken, coleslaw, potato salad and a cookie.
CARE Committee Member Dee Holland said, “Proceeds go towards providing assistance to local charitable organizations in Curwensville and Grampian boroughs, and Pike, Penn and Bloom townships.”
She said in 2021, donations were made to the Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society, Grampian Community Park, Curwensville Community Center, Curwensville Borough and Curwensville Little League.