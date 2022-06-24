GRAMPIAN — One of the highlights of the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming is the announcement of the annual Citizen of the Year.
The award is presented each year by the Grampian Lions Club to a resident of Grampian, Penn Township or Bloom Township who is committed to helping their community and improving quality of life there.
At the festival Thursday, GLC President Linda Henry recognized Barbara Beish as the 2022 recipient.
“She has provided dedicated and outstanding community service,” Henry said as she presented the plaque to Beish prior to the evening’s entertainment.
Beish is a life-long member of the Grampian community. She retired from the Curwensville Area School District where she was a speech therapist.
A member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, Beish has served on numerous committees and currently serves as a lector.
She was instrumental is starting the Grampian Elementary School Fair and also assisted with Curwensville Area School District’s cheerleading and band programs.
She currently serves as treasurer of the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming board.
“I am speechless and very honored,” Beish said. “I love this community and this town.”